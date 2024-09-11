Dead | Alberto Fujimori, the former president of Peru who was convicted of human rights violations, has died

Dead|Alberto Fujimori died of cancer at the age of 86.

I cancel former president Alberto Fujimori has died at the age of 86, Reuters reports. Fujimori’s daughter Keiko Fujimori tells in X his father died of cancer.

Fujimori served as Peru’s president for a decade from 1990 to 2000.

The former president was released from prison in 2023. He served a 25-year prison sentence for human rights violations during his time as president. He ended up serving 16 years of his sentence.

Fujimori was convicted in 2009 in a case where he was said to have ordered the killing of 25 people. Reuters According to the story, the events took place in 1991 and 1992, when Fujimori’s government was fighting against the Maoist guerilla movement called Loistava polku.

The then president of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori in 2017. Fujimori was free for nine months until the court annulled the pardon.

Finally, the Supreme Court of Peru decided in 2023 to return the amnesty granted to Fujimori for humanitarian reasons.

Fujimori was the son of Japanese immigrants. He quickly established himself as a politician whose practical style produced results in inflation-ridden Peru.

According to Reuters, Fujimori managed to beat the hyperinflation that had driven millions of Peruvians out of work. Fujimori also privatized dozens of state-owned companies and reduced trade tariffs, which for a time made Peru one of the most stable economies in South America.

During the decade, Fujimori’s administration was at the center of several corruption scandals.