Significant Albanian writer Ismail Kadare has died at the age of 88, reports news agency AFP. Kadare, who was often predicted to be the Nobel laureate in literature, died of a heart attack in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

Ismail Kadare was his country’s most internationally known writer. In addition to novels and short stories, he wrote poems, magazine articles and essays. He started his career as a writer in the 1950s.

Kadare had to act as an autocratic leader for a long time Enver Hoxhan (1908–1985) under censorship, but got his message across using skillful irony and metaphor.

His breakthrough work General of the dead army appeared in Albania in 1963, when the author was 26 years old.

in France General of the dead army was published seven years later, and the literary magazine The Paris Review by the novel hit the literary life of Paris “like a storm.”

A dead army general the French was followed by a dozen other translations, including a translation in 1972. A total of five works by Kadare have been translated.

Stylistically, Kadare has been compared, for example to Franz Kafka and to George Orwell. He did not bend to the requirements of officially accepted socialist realism in Albania.

Ismail Kadare is very popular in his home country. The New York Times compared Kadarea in 1990 for the Americans dear to Mark Twain and estimates that “there are few Albanian homes that do not have Kadare’s book on their shelves.”

Kadare finally defected to Paris in October 1990, just a couple of months before the collapse of the communist regime in Albania.

Kadarea was accused from time to time about the thinking and opportunism of Enver Hoxha’s totalitarian regime. The question of Kadare’s activities surfaced when he won the international Booker prize for literature in 2005.

The Hoxha administration killed the Balkan Insight media assessment by more than 20,000 of its citizens for political reasons. News agency Reuters cited by the number of those executed is more than 6,000.

Kadare’s international fame is estimated to have saved his life.

The writer himself never claimed to be a dissident, but said that writing is in itself a form of resistance.

News of Ismail Kadare’s death was confirmed to AFP by his publisher.