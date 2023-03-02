Friday, March 3, 2023
Dead | AL: Director Juhan af Grann has died

March 2, 2023
Juhan af Grann died at home in Espoo in January. His blessing ceremony was organized on Thursday.

Supervisorproducer and screenwriter Juhan af Grann is dead, says Morning paper.

Af Grann died at home in Espoo in the middle of January, af Grann’s son Caius Grand confirms to the magazine.

Juhan af Grann was his real name Heikki Juhani Grannand he was born in Kuopio on December 3, 1944. He was 78 years old when he died.

Af Grann was especially known for his interest in paranormal phenomena and UFOs, about which he made several programs for television during his career.

Juhan Af Grann had three children. His blessing ceremony was organized in the presence of his close circle on Thursday.

Helsingin Sanomat interviewed Juhan af Granni in 2019 when he turns 75.

