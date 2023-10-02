Dead | Aija Andersson has died – the poet started writing after becoming seriously ill

Aija Andersson’s last blog post was a poem, which was published on Monday after Andersson’s death, as she herself had wished.

Poet Aija Andersson (born Typpö) is dead. Andersson, born in 1983, died of an incurable disease on Sunday. This is confirmed by his publisher Kulttuurivihkot.

Andersson had time to publish three of his own poetry works before his death, the latest of which, piensäeromani Silicon appeared in mid-September as an e-book. The printed version will be published in October.

The themes of the work include the current eco-crisis and images of destruction in the future. Her poems reveal the themes of community control, such as the struggle for the dominance of knowledge, education and the role of children and women in the community.

His first collection of poems, including one about a serious illness Amputation published in 2021. Next work Euthanasia (2022) was a collection of poems about the last year of a terminally ill person – about the meanings of time, cultural perceptions of death and the nature of existence.

in Espoo Andersson, who lived in, was a native language and literature teacher by profession. His career as a poet began after he took a leave of absence from school. During his leave of absence, a rare type of cancer was found in his leg, as a result of which his leg was amputated.

“After I got sick, I wrote about everything and everywhere. I wrote in the hospital, right before the amputation, I wrote right after. I wrote in pain, under the influence of opiates, when I was alone, when I was afraid. It was as if thoughts were constantly being found in the recesses of my brain, which I had once lost there,” Andersson said In the HS interview in 2021.

The same at the beginning of the year, the doctor had given him eleven months to live, as the leg amputation had not prevented the cancer from spreading to the lungs.

Andersson told HS that he writes poems especially for his loved ones. He also said he hoped they would also comfort others who were dying.

For almost four years, he ran a blog called Lasikänkä piparkakkutalossa in the Kulttuurivihgat online magazine, where he accumulated 150 blog poems. His last his blog post was a poemwhich was published on the Monday after Andersson’s death, as he himself had wished.

Andersson will later publish four more poetry works. It will be published next spring, also published by Kulttuurivihka.

Correction on October 2 at 2:40 p.m.: Aija Andersson was predicted to live for 11 months, not 11 years, as the story erroneously read.