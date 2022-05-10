Home page World

Police vehicle in the Waldhof district. © René Priebe/dpa

Bad end of an operation: A man dies after a police shot in the leg. He was probably badly injured. It is the second death in Mannheim within a week after a police operation.

Mannheim – Again there was a death after a police operation in Mannheim: As announced by the public prosecutor and the State Criminal Police Office on Tuesday, a previously injured 31-year-old died after a police shot in the leg.

This was preceded by a domestic violence operation. Before the police arrived, the 31-year-old is said to have threatened to kill himself during an argument with his mother and sustained severe cuts and stab wounds. According to the LKA, the police officers who were summoned tried to overwhelm the man with tear gas. When that didn’t work, there was a “targeted shot in the leg of the 31-year-old”. Shortly thereafter, the man who is said to have been in a mental state of emergency died.

An autopsy should clarify the cause of death. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) Baden-Württemberg takes over the further investigations, in particular with regard to the use of firearms by the police.

A neighbor called the police at the mother’s request. The son is said to have held a kitchen knife to his neck several times during the argument. The patrol that was summoned broke into the apartment by force after screams erupted. According to the LKA, the officials tried in vain to calm the 31-year-old and asked him to put the knife away. After the tear gas was used, the leg was shot. The man died despite first aid and resuscitation measures, it said.

In Mannheim, an incident only caused outrage about a week ago: On May 2, a 47-year-old died there after a police check in the hospital. Videos are circulating on the Internet that are supposed to show the operation. In it, an officer hits the head of a man lying on the ground. These film sequences and other information from witnesses are being examined by investigative authorities. According to earlier authorities, the man’s body showed signs of blunt force trauma, but “the intensity was low”. How the man died is still unclear.

Protest against police violence

Around 900 people demonstrated against police violence in downtown Mannheim on Saturday evening. Posters or banners read, for example, “No Justice No Peace” or “Mourning-Fury-Resistance. Who protects us from the police?” Among other things, the district court and the police station in the city center were damaged by paint bags, bottles and spray paint.

When a 46-year-old died after a police check in Pforzheim, however, there was no evidence of police violence, as the LKA and the public prosecutor announced. The man had died on the night of May 4th. His partner had suspected that the intervention of officers four days earlier at a police station was the cause of the injuries. According to the preliminary autopsy results, the man died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia, possibly in combination with sepsis. According to the LKA, there is no causal connection between the fall in the entrance area of ​​the infirmary and the death. dpa