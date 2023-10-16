ITwo people were shot dead in Brussels on Monday evening. According to the public prosecutor’s office, a third victim, a taxi driver, is now out of danger. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokeswoman said in the evening. Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden wrote on X that the perpetrator was still being sought. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called on Brussels residents to be vigilant.

A suspected suspect has been identified by investigators. The Belgian news agency Belga reported this on Monday evening, citing the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office. No further information about the alleged perpetrator was given. The authorities took over the investigation because of a “potentially terrorist motive,” it said.

The qualifying game for the European Football Championship between Belgium and Sweden, which was played in the stadium five kilometers from the crime scene, was canceled at the request of the players after the first half when the score was 1-1. The Swedish Football Association announced this on Monday evening on X, formerly Twitter. According to a Reuters reporter at the stadium, visitors were initially asked not to leave.

The Belgian authorities have set the terror alert level for the capital Brussels to the highest level of four. According to Belgian media, the crime took place at Sainctelette square. According to “De Standaard”, the nearby subway station was closed and the tram connection was also interrupted. The police are also checking drivers in the area.



Grief and disbelief in the Brussels stadium: Swedish fans are in shock after the bloody act.

Image: AFP



The Belgian public prosecutor’s office says it has no evidence yet that there is a connection between the attack in Brussels and the Gaza conflict. The alleged perpetrator’s motive was apparently related to the victims’ Swedish citizenship, it said in a statement.







Investigators said that a confessional video in which a man spoke in Arabic was circulating online. In another video published on the website of the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the suspected shooter, wearing an orange neon jacket, can be seen shouldering an automatic weapon and driving away on a scooter. At least four shots can be heard at the same time. Some media had previously reported that the act could have an Islamist background. However, there was initially no confirmation of this.

According to the Belga news agency, an armed man got off a scooter in the north of the city center and fired shots on the street. When several people fled into a house entrance, he is said to have chased them and shot them. The police did not initially confirm this information.

“The heart of Europe is being hit by violence”

According to De Croo, the victims were Swedes. According to initial information, they are Swedish football fans. De Croo wrote that he expressed his sincere condolences to the Swedish prime minister: “As close partners, the fight against terrorism is a common fight.”

Belgian EU Council President Charles Michel wrote on X: “The heart of Europe is being hit by violence. My condolences go out to the families of the victims of the deadly attack in the center of Brussels.” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of a “cowardly attack” and expressed her condolences to the people of Sweden.







Verlinden, De Croo and Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne went to the National Crisis Center in the evening to monitor the situation more closely.

France wants to tighten border controls

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that he wanted to tighten border controls with neighboring Belgium. On Friday, a French teacher was killed by a radicalized former student at a school in northern France. Since then, the highest alert level has been in effect in the country.

Belgium has been the target of terrorist attacks several times in recent years. On March 22, 2016, three suicide bombers blew themselves up at the airport and in a subway station in the capital Brussels. 35 people were killed and almost 700 others were injured. The Islamic State (IS) jihadist militia claimed responsibility for the crimes.

In November 2022, also in Brussels, a man armed with a knife attacked two police officers, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other. The federal prosecutor’s office opened an investigation.