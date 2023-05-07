BAccording to rescue workers, there were dead and injured in a firearm attack near Dallas in the US state of Texas on Saturday. At least nine people were injured when an attacker opened fire at a mall in the town of Allen, 40 kilometers north of Dallas.

Local police chief Brian Harvey confirmed there were deaths but could not give an exact number. Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said nine people were taken to trauma treatment facilities.

According to the police chief, a police officer was at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on another case when gunshots were heard. The officer “neutralized” the suspect, Harvey said. Then the policeman alerted the emergency call.

Police assume it was a lone perpetrator

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the gun attack an “unspeakable tragedy.”

The authorities had initially assumed a possible second shooter, as reported by CNN. Police officers combed shops in the sprawling mall. Photos and video footage taken with drones showed mall visitors and employees rushing to the parking lots. Harvey later said police believed it was a lone gunman.

Jaynal Pervez, a father who rushed there after a call from his daughter from the mall, told CNN, “It’s nowhere safe anymore. I do not know what to do.”

Gun violence is part of everyday life in the United States

In the United States there are repeated gun attacks with many injuries and deaths. The country has more guns than people. Around 49,000 people died from the use of firearms in 2021, compared to 45,000 in 2020.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, there have been more than 195 gun attacks this year, in which four or more people have been injured or killed.