Home page World

Split

In the US, people were fatally injured in the US state of Alabama. © picture alliance / dpa

Deadly gunshots are common in the United States. This time, several people are said to have been injured and killed at a birthday party at a dance studio in Alabama. The details.

MONTGOMERY – At least four people have been killed in a gunshot in a small town in the US state of Alabama. Numerous others were injured, according to a statement by the police this morning (local time), which was available to US media. Authorities gave no information on the victims’ ages or the background to the incident, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in the town of Dadeville.

US media had previously reported that the act of violence may have occurred at a birthday party in a dance studio. It was therefore also unclear whether the shooter or shooters were caught. Dadeville is about 70 kilometers northeast of the capital, Montgomery.

A fatal gun attack also occurred in the state of Kentucky, north of Alabama, yesterday evening. In the largest city of Louisville, shots were fired into a crowd, the police said at a press conference in the evening.

At least two people were fatally hit. At least four people were taken to hospital with injuries, one of whom is in critical condition. Further details were not initially known. dpa