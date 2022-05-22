The police immediately launched a search for the shooter. The call is to call 112 if someone knows more about the perpetrator(s), has images or knows which escape route the suspects have taken. The area surrounding the shooting on Jalonstraat, which connects Nassauhaven and Nijverheidsstraat, is closed.

Remarkable: a few blocks away, on the Feijenoordkade, a vehicle fire was reported, also at half past eleven. It is unclear what this has to do with the shooting. The forensic investigation has started at the scene of the shooting.

Last summer, Rotterdam-Feijenoord was in the news because of a series of shootings. Sometimes shots were fired in the street, sometimes towards a house, but no one was ever seriously injured.

