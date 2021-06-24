OfRichard Strobl shut down

The boat accident on Lake Garda with two dead continues to cause a stir. In Italy there are violent allegations against the suspects from Munich.

Munich – A young couple died on Sunday night in a boat accident on Lake Garda. Responsible for this are two Munich tourists who are said to have rammed the Italians’ small wooden boat with their motorboat. In Italy there are bad allegations against the two men from Germany. Their lawyer spoke up again.

Boat crash on Lake Garda: Munich suspect rejects alcohol test

One of the suspects refused to take an alcohol test after the fatal boat accident. Such is not mandatory for accidents on the water, said the office of his lawyer on Wednesday. This confirmed a report from Italy. As a result, the other of the two 52-year-olds took an alcohol test after the collision – it was negative.

The Media reports in Italy had initially suggested something else. Witnesses claim to have seen the two men drinking in a town that afternoon. The report that the two Germans drove back to Munich after being questioned by the Carabinieri caused a sensation.

“It wasn’t an escape”: people from Munich describe their story after the crash in Italy

“It was not an escape,” is their lawyer from the Italian newspaper La Stampa quoted. The return to Munich was therefore planned for Sunday. The men drove back on Monday after working with investigators. The newspaper quotes the statement of the Germans about the accident as follows: “We left the boat at the harbor and continued the evening because we did not even know that we had killed two people. We were convinced that we had hit a branch or at most a stone ”. Only the lawyer is said to have reported the news of the death of the Italian couple.

The authorities are now investigating the two boats. According to Italian media reports, the victims of the accident probably close when their small wooden boat was hit by the motorboat. “We only saw the lights on the coast, the boat was not lit,” the Germans are said to have told their lawyer.

On the night of last Sunday, according to previous knowledge, a motorboat on the lake had a wooden boat with a

Italian couple rammed aboard. On Sunday morning, a resident discovered the body of the 37-year-old man in the boat. The body of the 25-year-old woman was recovered from the depths of Lake Garda hours later. Both came from the area on the west bank of the lake. According to media reports, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating manslaughter and failure to provide assistance because the motorboat did not stop to help after the accident. Two Germans are suspected of having sat in the motorboat. (rjs / dpa)