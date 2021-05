Hasan died on Monday of a long-term illness.

Director of Advertising Ami Hasan is dead. Hasan died on Monday of a long-term illness.

CFO of Hasan & Partners Simo Kajaste tells HS the company was informed of Hasan ‘s death on Tuesday morning.

The company will announce the matter later on Tuesday.

Hasan founded Hasan & Partners in the early 1990s. Today, Hasan served as Chairman of the Board.

The news is updated.