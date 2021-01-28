Dead Actress Tiina Rinne is dead – she performed on Kotikatu throughout the history of the series

Slope died on Wednesday at a hospital in Helsinki at the age of 91.

Actor Tiina Rinne has died at the age of 91 years. The slope died on Wednesday night, January 27, at a hospital in Helsinki. The death is confirmed to HS by the relatives of Rinte.

Born in 1929, Rinne was known, among other things Kotikatuseries Maija Mäkimaana. He starred in the series throughout its 17-year history from 1995 to 2012, and even recited the series ’last remark:“ Other People. So annoying, but so important. ”

Rinne has also acted in the National Theater since 1977.

Tiina Rinne studied at the Theater School from 1947 to 1950 at the same course, among other things Jussi Jurkan, Rauni Mollberg, Veikko Sinisalon and Mikko Niskasen with.

Theater critic at Helsingin Sanomat Cherry Moring characterized in its 1992 assessment Tiina Rinnettä Finland Jean Moreau:

“Moreau of the National Theater is rightly Tiina Rinne, Paavo Haavikon Women’s forest unforgettable interpreter. Even now, in the role of Zerline, he fills his person with sensuality, combined with the brightness of thought and expression in the great arcs. ”

Moring referred in his critique to Haavikon In the women’s forest, seen at the National Theater in 1987. HS theater critic Jukka Kajava wrote in connection with a radio theater made of the same text that Rinne interpreted in the work “voluptuous monologue with his solid charisma”.

Under a year then, in an interview with HS in his 90th anniversary, Rinne said he always valued his career in theater the most because of the “live audience” and because he considered theater acting “more of an actor”.

In 1987, he was awarded the Pro Finlandia Medal.

Tiina Rinne was married to an art historian Aimo Reitalan (1931–2012) and have three children, of which Mikko Reitala is also an actor.

The front was theater family: both parents were Pro Finlandia award-winning Actors: Jalmari Rinne known both from the big screen as the National Theater and his mother Anni Aitto from the Tampere and Turku stages, among others. Father Jalmari Rinne later married Ansa Ikosen who became Tiina Rinte’s stepmother.

All of Tiina Rinte’s siblings have also had careers as actors: Tommi Rinne appeared frequently on the big screen, especially in the 1950s and 60s, including in the side sections of the films Pekka and Pätkä. Taneli Rinne was better known on theatrical stages, but he has also been seen in side parts, among other things Edvin Laine in the movies Unknown Soldier and Here under the North Star.

Also the siblings of Tiina Rinte Katriina and Marjatta Rinne are both Actors. Katriina Rinne began her career on the big screen Commissioner Palm’s mistake in 1960 and played several theater and also film roles in his career in the 1970s and 1990s, the younger Marjatta Rinne has played television roles in the 2010s, including In secret lives and Robassa.

