Dead | Actress Stina Rautelin has died

Rautel was especially known for the highly popular Beck films. He also had a long career in the theater.

Finn actor Stina Rautelin has died at the age of 59, says Svenska Teatern in his Facebook post.

According to the publication, Rautelin died on Wednesday.

Born in Helsinki on October 25, 1963, Rautelin moved to Sweden in the early 2000s. Before that, he studied at the University of the Arts’ Theater College and worked, among other things, at Svenska Teatern in Helsinki from 1987 to 1995.

He acted in Svenska Teatern, among other things Pippi in Longstocking, Anna in Karenina and the Shakespeare classic At the epiphany.

Rautelin was hired at the Stockholm City Theater in 2001. She became known in Sweden especially for her role as Lena Klingström in the popular Beck– in films that Rautelin had time to make on the 16th.