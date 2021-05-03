Dead Actress Olympia Dukakis is dead – Oscar-winning role in the movie Moonlight made her a star

Olympia Dukakis had a diverse career as an actress and theater director.

3.5. 13:21

American actress, Oscar-winning Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89 years. Dukakis’ death was confirmed by this brother Apollo Dukakis On Facebook. “My dear sister, Olympia Dukakis, died this morning in New York,” Dukakis wrote on Saturday.

She said her sister had suffered from health problems for several months.

Dukakis won an Oscar for Best Female Film of the Year Moon crazy in 1987. For the same role work, he was also awarded the Bafta and Golden Globe Awards. He starred in the film Cherin presented by the mother of a young widow.

“The fun is, the people who pass me on the street shout shouts of my movies: Crazy about the moon they say, ‘Your life goes down the toilet bowl,’ ”Dukakis told The 1991 Los Angeles Times.

Commercially very successful Moon crazy made Dukakis a movie star, and later got similar roles, including in the popular comedy film Hi, who’s talking now and its sequels.

Dukakis also received praise for his role in the film Steel flowers, (1989). The film was directed by Herbert Ross, and its other stars were Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts.

Olympia Dukakisin a high-quality Hollywood career lasted 30 years. He was born on June 20, 1931 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The parents were Greek-speaking.

In addition to film and television work, he also performed as a theater actor. According to the IMDB site, he has appeared in more than 130 Off-Broadway productions. She also founded her own theater with her husband Louis Zorichin with. The theater operated for 19 years.

Dukakis also worked as a director, and directed Vanja-enon and Bernarda Alban’s house such classics.

Stories from the city The TV series (1993) was one of the most famous works of Dukakis ’career. He presented Armistead Maupinin in a novel-based series of mysterious landlady Anna Madrigal.