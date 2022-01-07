Dead Actress legend Sidney Poitier is dead

Poitier was the first black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Actor Sidney Poitier is dead. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. The Bahamian Foreign Ministry said Poitier’s death on Friday.

Poitier was the first black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor. Poitier got it from his role Kedon purse in 1963. Five years before the Oscar, he was also the first black actor to be named the lead actor’s Oscar nominee at the time. Fetter.

Poitier was among the first to show that Black Actors can also play lead roles in high-budget mainstream films. He chose his work carefully and did not accept the old Hollywood tradition that black Actors can perform mainly in demeaning and minor roles.

He is especially known for his films In the heat of the night and Guess who’s coming to dinner, both of the 1967 big hits. Films were significant milestones in breaking down the social walls built between blacks and whites.

Poitier was born In Miami on February 20, 1927, but grew up on a tomato farm, in a poor farming family in the Bahamas.

At the age of 15, he was sent to Miami with his brother. He was also briefly in the medical forces during World War II. At the age of 18, Poitier moved to New York, where he did miscellaneous work and slept in the sanitary facilities of the bus terminals.

The sudden decision to take part in African American theater entrance exams in Harlem later led to Poitier being found on Broadway and soon on the big screens as well. At first, he had to get the accent he brought from the Bahamas to the uninitiated.

The first movie was All roads blocked (No Way Out, 1950), in which Poitier portrayed a doctor who was subjected to racism.

Gradually, Poitier began to get better and better in roles, and he ended up in a position no African-American actor had ever reached. His trademark on the big screen was a sensitive and patient figure. A character who was smarter than the whites around him.

Later, Potier also directed the films, and also served as the Bahamas ’ambassador to Japan from 1997-2007. He was also active in the civil rights movement.

Potier was married twice. He had six children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shortly before the arrival of the news of death, it was said that Poitier’s own life was being made presentation to Broadway.

Sidney Poitier has been described not only as a talented actor but also as a very pleasant man who, by his very nature, managed to rise alongside the white stars. During the racial tensions of the 1950s and 1960s, the actor was able to choose projects that were the opposite of all sorts of fanaticism and stereotypes.

He was widely appreciated by colleagues.

When the actor Denzel Washington received an Oscar as the second black male actor in the early 2000s, he said at the gala:

“For 40 years I have been trying to chase Sydney. I always chase you. I always walk in your footsteps. There is nothing I would rather do. ”

In an interview released Thursday, Washington said he would have liked to have co-starred with Poitier in the film.

“God be with him. He’s still here, but I missed that opportunity. ”

Death of Poitier has caused a flood of condolences.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas Chester Cooper described Poitiers as “an icon, a hero, a teacher, a fighter, and a national treasure”.

Star Trek actor George Takei described Poitiers as a pioneer who is “now grieved by the many people to whom he opened the doors of Hollywood”.

Actor Whoopi Goldbergin according to Poitier was a man “who showed us how to reach for the stars”.

Actor Viola Davis published a picture of Poitier and wrote: “Words are not enough to tell how radically your work changed my life. The dignity, normality, power, excellence and electricity you bring to your roles showed us that black people matter to us. ”