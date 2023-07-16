Dead | Actress Jane Birkin has died – remembered especially for the French erotic song

Jane Birkin was 76 years old when she died.

Anglo-French actor and singer Jane Birkin is dead. According to the news agency Reuters, the French newspaper Le Parisien and the BFM news channel say that Birkin was found dead in his home in Paris. Information about the death was confirmed on Sunday from Birkin’s close circle.

Birkin, who died at the age of 76, was best known abroad for his 1969 hit Je t’aime…moi non pluswhich she sang together with her lover, a singer-songwriter by Serge Gainsbourg with.

The song, which contained sexual groans, became a worldwide sensation. The song’s frank sexuality led to it being banned from radio play in some countries.

“After the song was recorded, Serge played it in the restaurant of a nice hotel. People stopped eating when they heard that. That’s when I knew it was going to be a hit. It raises even more emotions. It was only recently in France that I was asked not to perform it – a 50-year-old song,” Birkin said for HS in 2018.

in London born in 1946, Birkin was a true icon of the 1960s. Birkin, who had a long career as an actress, had her breakthrough in a small role as a teenage girl in a film Blow Up – after one kiss (1966).

“Long after this, Birkin was allowed to represent free sexuality and a kind of natural eroticism of a hippie girl, which hindered the development of her acting career,” HS wrote in 2003.

For fame Birkin rose to prominence after splitting from her famous film composer husband of John Barry and when starting a more than ten-year relationship with the Frenchman Serge Gainsbourg. Together with Gainsbourg, he made music and films.

Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg were together for over ten years.

Birkin did his most important film roles in France, among others in films Agnès Vardan Kung Fu Master (1987), by Bertrand Tavernier Daddy Nostalgie (1990) and Jacques Rivette An unknown masterpiece (1990).

His remained his last film document Jane by Charlotte (2022). It was directed by his daughter, a well-known musician-actress Charlotte Gainsbourg. An intimate and very personal documentary tells not only about the mother, but also about the relationship between mother and daughter.

The duo gave in 2018 Interview for HSwhere they talked about the me too campaign, among other things.

“From now on, men will be more careful. I’ve never been harassed at work, and I guess neither has Charlotte. But now we should remember those women and girls who are harassed all the time in ordinary jobs. No one talks about them. These things should be taught to children in school,” Birkin told HS.

In an interview Birkin also talked about song lyrics, as he had only then written the lyrics for his latest album for the first time Rest (2017).

“It took an awful long time for me to get over my shyness and be able to write. Then I had something to say and I stand behind every song, even though I had to struggle with the words. It was a very lonely and intimate experience. I loved every moment,” Birkin said.

“It can’t be compared to acting in movies. I like to be guided, but writing is like the opposite of that.”

Birkin is also known for the Birkin bag from the fashion house Hermés, which designs luxury products. It was designed in 1984 for Jane Birkin.

According to the story, he was sitting on the plane when his bag fell to the floor, where the contents of the bag also spread. Birkin complained to the man sitting next to him, who happened to be the manager of a fashion house, that he hasn’t found a bag he likes.

