Dead | Actress Glynis Johns has died at the age of 100

British actress Glynis Johns has died, reported, among other things The New York Times and The Guardian.

Johns was 100 years old. His manager tells the press about his death Mitch Clem. The actor died of natural causes on Thursday in a nursing home in Los Angeles.

He is known, among other things, for his role in the film Mary Poppins (1964), in which she played Maija Poppanen (Julie Andrews) mother.

About our role in the movie Wanderers (1960) Johns received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. During his long career, Johns also appeared in TV series and plays.

Broadway-from the musical A Little Night Music he was awarded a Tony Award in 1973. The performance is remembered for the song he sang Send in the Clownswho is a legendary musical composer by Stephen Sondheim (1930–2021) handwriting.

“Glynis survived life with intelligence, wit and a love of performing that touched the lives of millions. He came into my life at the beginning of my career and set a high bar for how to proceed elegantly and truthfully in this industry,” manager Clem says in his statement.

Johns was one of the last surviving stars of the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood. There are several definitions of the duration of the era, but it roughly took place between 1927 and 1969.

“This It's a dark day for Hollywood. We mourn the death of our beloved Glynis, and also the end of Hollywood's golden age,” Clem continues.

Johns was born into a London family of artists in 1923 in South Africa, where his parents were on tour.

Johns was married four times and had one child. His son Gareth Forwood died in 2007. The actor's family is survived by his grandson and his three children.