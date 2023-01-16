Actress Gina Lollobrigida was one of the great movie stars of Hollywood’s golden age.

Italian actor and movie star Gina Lollobrigida has died, reports the Reuters news agency. The information has been confirmed by the Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. Lollobrigida was 95 years old when she died.

“Farewell to the diva of the big screen, the protagonist of more than half a century of Italian film history. His charm will remain forever,” Sangiuliano tweeted after Italian news agency Ansa reported his death.

In the year Born in 1927 in the small mountain town of Subiaco east of Rome, Lollobrigida was the daughter of a furniture maker. Before her acting career, she worked as a model and participated in beauty contests.

Lollobrigida made her first film role in the 1946 released Riccardo Freda in a film directed by Aquila nera. He made his Hollywood breakthrough in 1953 John Huston’s in a film directed by African treasure (Beat the Devil).

Gina Lollobrigida was one of the great movie stars and sex symbols of the golden age of Hollywood in the middle of the 20th century.

His other well-known films are, for example, the French-Italian released in 1956 Victor Hugo story based The Hunchback of Notre Dame and an epic historical romance film released in 1959 Solomon and Sheba.

After his film career, he became a photographer.

The Guardian reports in August 2022, that Lollobrigida intends to run in the Italian parliamentary elections on the lists of the Sovrana e Popolare party. The Eurosceptic party opposes sending weapons to Ukraine, for example. For the first time, Lollobrigida entered politics in 1999, when she ran for office in the European Parliament elections.