Dead Actress Cicely Tyson is dead – were the first black movie stars to appear

Honorary Oscar-winning Cecily Tyson starred in films such as Piia, Fried Green Tomatoes and the TV series Roots.

Actor Cicely Tyson has died at the age of 96 after publishing memoirs summing up his long career just a couple of days earlier.

Tyson was one of the first black movie and television stars to rise to prominence, and he also used his position to fight racism.

He was awarded an Honorary Oscar in 2018, and he collected several Emmy and Tony Awards.

“She is a queen to us African Americans. He had to work ten times as much to get a hundredth of the reward, ”said the actor and producer Tyler Perry at the awards ceremony at the time.

Last Tyson’s role remained part of the TV series How To Get Away With Murder. He also appeared in films, among other things Piiat, Fried green tomatoes as well as in the TV series Roots.

He portrayed several black historical figures, such as Harriet Tubmania and Coretta Scott King.

Cicely Tyson starred Constantine Jefferson and Lila Rogers Skeeter Phelan in Piiat.­

Cicely Tyson paved the way for black actors during his seven-decade career. He refused to take on roles that he said demeaned blacks and at the same time he also urged his colleagues to do so.

Tyson criticized movies and television shows in which black characters were portrayed as criminals, slaves, or immoral, and demanded that African Americans be portrayed with dignity, no matter how poor they were.

Because of his principle, Tyson went to several roles side by side, recalls The New York Times in his memoir.

Tyson was married twice in his life and had one daughter. Her second husband was a jazz trumpet player Miles Davis, which Tyson first met as early as the 1960s. The trumpet player used Tyson’s photograph of the famous Sorcereron the cover of their record.

The couple began dating again in the late 1970s and they married in 1981. Davis later admitted that Tyson had saved his life by helping off the cocaine hook. The tumultuous marriage ended in divorce in 1989.

Tyson’s death aroused several black film and television professionals to recall and thank their idols.

“His legacy has left a lasting mark. He paved the way for girls like me to get in the spotlight, ”wrote the Oscar winner Regina King On Twitter.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama wrote that in his 96 years of life, Tyson left a mark on the world that few are capable of. In 2016, Obama awarded Tyson the Medal of Freedom, the highest medal awarded to civilians in the United States, along with the Congressional Gold Medal awarded by the U.S. Congress.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded Cicely Tyson the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian medal in the United States.­