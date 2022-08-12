Dead | Actress Anne Heche, who was injured in a car accident, has died

US actress Anne Heche’s life support equipment has been turned off. Heche was seriously injured in a car accident a week ago.

Actor Anne Heche has died from injuries sustained in a car accident last week.

Earlier on Friday, several international media reported that Heche’s relatives said that the actor suffering from severe brain damage would probably not survive his injuries.

On Friday of last week, 53-year-old Heche lost control of his car and crashed into the wall of a building in Los Angeles. The car caught fire, and up to 59 firefighters took part in the rescue operation, which lasted more than an hour.

Hehe was said to be suffering from severe burns and lung damage. His representative said on Friday, with the permission of the family, that Heche had a severe brain injury. The condition is caused by a lack of oxygen in the brain and leads to cell death of the brain cells.

Heche was in a coma and was on medical life support until the equipment was turned off Friday.

Los Angeles the police have confirmed that drugs were found in Heche’s blood. The police have not commented on the quality of the narcotics. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

Known for numerous film and TV series roles, Heche had his breakthrough role in the US television soap opera Another World. He is remembered, among other things, from TV series Ally McBeal, Everwood, Men in Trees, Hung and Aftermath as well as from films such as Wag the Dog and Cedar Rapids.