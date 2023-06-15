Dead | Actress and politician Glenda Jackson has died

Actress Glenda Jackson, who won two Oscars, also served in the British Parliament for 23 years.

British actor and politician Glenda Jackson died after a short illness at his home in London on Thursday. He was 87 years old.

Jackson was born into a family of four children in 1936. His father was a bricklayer and his mother a cleaner. Jackson, who initially dreamed of a career as a dancer, made his debut as an actor in Worthington in 1957.

He moved to London’s Royal Shakespeare Company in 1964, when the renowned director Peter Brook noticed his talent and hired him Marat/Rain– for a play production.

The theater in addition, Jackson also made a significant career on the big screen. He received his first Oscar by Ken Russell from the movie Women in Love (1969) and another Melvin Frank’s from the movie A Touch of Class (1973).

He did not attend either award ceremony because he was in their own words along too busy.

Jackson received numerous industry recognitions such as Tony and Emmy awards. He was twice awarded with the British film industry award at Bafta.

The most recent of the Bafta awards came for Jackson’s role as a woman with dementia in the TV drama Elizabeth Is Missing (2020). Jackson’s last film role was seen On Mothering Sunday in 2021.

Jackson’s life was extraordinary. He decided to leave acting at the age of 50 and become a politician. The irritation caused by the beginning of 1979 served as a springboard Margaret Thatcher’s prime ministerial term.

The outspoken Jackson believed Thatcher had a detrimental effect on the working class. Jackson ran for and got into parliament, where he served from 1992 to 2015. Jackson represented the Labor Party and thought that politics and theater were united by the search for truth.

Blood drew him after his career as a politician to search for the truth on the stage. Jackson’s last theater work was the one that received great reviews King Lear title role at London’s Old Vic theater in 2016.

Jackson was 82 years old at the time. It had been 23 years since his previous role.

of The Guardian the critic described Jackson’s performance as one of the most powerful interpretations of Lear he had ever seen.

“Sandpaper sound, smooth movement, complete, wild concentration”, characterized the critic.