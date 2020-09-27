Dead Actor Yūko Takeuchi, 40, is dead

Takeuchi was a star in the Miss Sherlock series and also starred in the original Ring movie.

Japanese actor Yūko Takeuchi is dead. They tell about it, among other things Japan Times and The British broadcaster BBC. Takeuchi was 40 years old when he died.

According to media reports, the lifeless Takeuchi was found at his home. After being transferred to the hospital, he was found dead. According to the Japan Times, the Tokyo Police Department suspects the death was suicide.

Takeuchi was a famous actor in Japan who has appeared in numerous films and TV series. Outside of Japan, he was especially known for the Japanese version of Sherlock Holmes Miss Sherlock, where both the master detective and his assistants are women. Takeuchi played the protagonist Sara Shelly Futaba aka Miss Sherlock.

Takeuchi also starred in the original, in 1998 Ringin the movie.

Previously this month also a well-known actor in Japan Sei Ashina, 36, committed suicide. Popular actor and singer in July Haruma Miura, 30, committed suicide.