Dead | Actor Tuomas Mattila has died

The National Theater actor was heard in the Knalli ja saentevarjo listening series for 30 years.

Actor Tuomas Mattila is dead. He was 90 years old when he died. He was the first to tell about it Evening newspaper.

Mattila had a long career at the National Theatre, where she was attached between 1977 and 1999. Before this, he had worked at Lahti City Theater (1963–1977) and Joensuu City Theater (1959–1963). Mattila played a total of more than 200 stage roles in 60 years.

Mattila’s famous theater roles were the role of Akseli Koskela Väinö Linnan in the work Here under Pohjantähtia and Father Camillo’s role in the play Father Camillo and Peppone.

Mattila also appeared in films such as the military farce The swings of war (1958), Matti Kassilan in drama Neck mountain (1984) and in a thriller All in the game (1994). On television, he was seen in series, among other things Home street and Clean white sheets.

Mattila was heard for 30 years in Yleisradio’s listening series Knalli and an umbrella, in which he played a newsreader. From the end of the 1990s, Mattila voiced in several Disney animations.

In 2008, Mattila founded his wife Ritva Mattila with the pensioners’ choir Willlakurkut.