Dead | Actor Tom Sizemore has died

American actor Tom Sizemore61, died Friday, his manager Charles Lago told. The issue was reported by, among others, a British newspaper The Guardian and news agency AFP.

It is said that Sizemore suffered a Brain Aneurysm, i.e. the expansion of the walls of an artery in the brain, in February. He had been in a coma and in intensive care at a Los Angeles hospital since February 18. He was disconnected from life support when doctors determined that nothing could be done.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore has passed away,” the Manager’s statement said.

An actor’s the most famous appearances include his roles in films Save Private Ryan (1998) and A relic (1997).

Sizemore’s private life was turbulent. During his life, he received sentences for, among other things, domestic violence and drug possession.