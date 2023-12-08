Dead | Actor Ryan O’Neal has died

Ryan O’Neal was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

American actor Ryan O’Neal has died at the age of 82. Among other things, they reported on the matter New York Post and The Hollywood Reporter.

According to US media, O’Neal’s son Patrick O’Neal confirmed the news on social media. According to the son, the actor died on Friday.

“My dad Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram.

Ryan O’Neal was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012. According to the US media, the actor also suffered from substance abuse problems during his career.

O’Neal was married to actors by Joanna Moore and by Leigh Taylor-Young with before she met the Charlie’s Angels star by Farrah Fawcett. O’Neal and Fawcett had a 30-year on-off relationship that ended in 2009 when Fawcett died of cancer. Fawcett died of cancer at the age of 62. O’Neal proposed to her just days before the actor’s death.

In 1941 Born in Los Angeles, Ryan O’Neal also lived in Germany in his youth, where he became interested in acting. When O’Neal returned to the United States, he started getting roles on various TV shows.

The breakthrough happened in 1964 with the TV series Peyton Place through. O’Neal’s performance in the series led to numerous film roles. He played his first leading role in the 1969 release The Big Bounce in a movie called Other well-known films starring O’Neal include, among others Love Story, What’s Up, Doc? and Paper Moon. O’Neal was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor for the 1970 film Love Story. O’Neal’s last acting performance was seen Bonesin the series in 2017.