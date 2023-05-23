Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Dead | Actor Ray Stevenson has died at the age of 58

May 23, 2023
According to Variety, Stevenson died in Italy on Sunday.

Of several an actor known for his film and TV roles Ray Stevenson is dead. Stevenson’s death is reported, among other things, by a film magazine Variety and a US news channel CNN.

He is remembered, among other things, from TV series Rome, Dexter, Vikings and also about Finnish cinema Big Game.

Stevenson was 58 years old when he died. He died in Italy on Sunday, according to Variety. The cause of Stevenson’s death is still unknown, writes Variety.

Italian magazine La Republica says that he was in Italy filming a movie and had an attack of illness on Saturday.

Stevenson visited Finland Big Game – movie in 2015.

Born Gregory Raymond Stevenson, he was born in Northern Ireland and moved to England as a child.

His most recent role was in the Oscar-winning Indian RRRin the action film from 2022. The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Song this year.

