Saturday, April 8, 2023
Dead | Actor Ingvar Hirdwall, known for the Martin Beck series, has died

April 8, 2023
Dead | Actor Ingvar Hirdwall, known for the Martin Beck series, has died

Hirdwall was 88 years old when he died.

Other the Swedish actor known for the Martin Beck series, for example Ingvar Hirdwall has died, says the Swedish news agency TT. Hirdwall was 88 years old when he died.

Hirdwall acted Martin Beck -TV movie series, the title character Martin Beck’s neighbor.

Hirdwall is also well remembered for his role in the film Men who hate womenin which Hirdwall played a lawyer Dirch Frodea. The film was based on the author Stieg Larsson Millennium-to the first part of the trilogy.

“The actor Ingvar Hirdwall slept in on Maundy Thursday. He was 88 years old when he died. Family, friends and colleagues mourn his passing,” Hirdwall’s agent Birgitta Rönnhedh wrote in his email to news agency TT.

