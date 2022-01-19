Dead Actor Gaspard Ulliel is dead

Among other things, Ulliel, who starred in the film Hannibal Rising, died in a downhill accident. He was only 37 years old at the time of his death.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel is dead, according to news agencies Reuters and AFP.

Ulliel, 37, died in a downhill skiing accident in the Alps. He was perhaps best known Hannibal Rising and Yves Saint Laurent as a star of movies.

In 2017, Ulliel won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for her role in the French Oscar It’s Only the End of the World in the movie. In addition, she won the Cesar Award in 2005 for her role in the Best Promising Actor category A Very Long Engagement in the movie.

Ullielin was also scheduled to play a major role in the future Moon Knight in a TV series based on Marvel comics.

“The French film industry has lost a huge talented man, a drink full of charm and energy,” said the French finance minister Bruno Le Maire On Twitter.