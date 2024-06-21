Friday, June 21, 2024
Dead | Actor Donald Sutherland is remembered for these roles

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2024
in World Europe

Donald Sutherland is remembered for his versatile role performances.

Actor Donald Sutherland had a considerable career in films and television before his death.

of Sutherland’s death was reported on Thursday. He was 88 years old.

Canadian Sutherland’s film career spanned seven decades. He became known for his roles in films Dirty dozen (1967) and MASH – Army Mobile Field Hospital (1970).

In the obituaries of the international media, Sutherland is praised for his productivity and versatility. of The Guardian film critic by Peter Bradshaw according to Sutherland, he was an “irreplaceable master” of the big screen, who played villain roles as well as sympathetic characters.

Special credit Bradshaw gives Sutherland for the 1973 thriller horror spiral, in which he appeared Julie Christie with. by Nicolas Roeg The film directed by

Also Varietymagazine Owen Gleiberman praising Sutherland’s performance In a spiral of horror. According to the critic, the actor was not a handsome hunk in the traditional way, but “a sensuously accentuated ordinary man”.

“If People magazine had existed at the time, he would surely have been voted Sexiest Man Alive in 1973,” Gleiberman writes.

The role was one of the most famous of the actor’s last works The Hunger Gamesin the film series (2012–2015), where he portrayed Coriolanus Snow, president of the fictional country of Panem.

by Suzanne Collins are based on the book series of the same name the hunger gamesthe films were international audience successes in the 2010s.

During his career, Sutherland received, among other things, two Golden Globe awards and one Emmy award. He received the Golden Globe and Emmy for best supporting actor for the TV movie Citizen X (1995). He received another Golden Globe for his supporting role in a TV movie Path to War (2002).

In 2017, Sutherland received an honorary Oscar for his life’s work.

Sutherland was Armor Sergeant Oddball in the war comedy Kelly’s Heroes (1970). Picture: Silver Screen Collection

Sutherland (left) and Elliott Gould on the set of MASH (1970). Picture: United Archives

Sutherland received critical acclaim for the film Kauhunkierre (1973). Picture: LMPC

Sutherland was awarded for his role as a presidential adviser in the TV movie Path to War (2002). Picture: HBO

