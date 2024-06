Dead|Sutherland’s film career spanned seven decades.

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland is dead, says his son, an actor Kiefer Sutherland. Sutherland was 88 years old.

Sutherland’s film career spanned seven decades. When he was young, he appeared in films, among other things Dirty dozen and MASH – Army Mobile Field Hospital.

Among the most famous of Sutherland’s last remaining works was the role The Hunger Gamesin the film series.