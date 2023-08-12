Dead | Actor-director Antti Raivio died in his home bar in Kontula – This is how his half-sister remembers his brother

Antti Raivio was a talented actor and independent playwright who dealt with his own traumas at work.

ACTORdirector and playwright Antti Raivion those close to him remember him as an intelligent and warm, but sometimes even devilishly perceptive person.

Raivio died on Friday of a sudden illness in his cantabria in Kontula, Helsinki. He was 60 years old.

Area of ​​cleared land was one of the founders of the Q theater located in Helsinki’s Etu-Töölö. He founded it in 1990 together with an actor and a film director Heikki Kujanpään and his younger brother, an actor who died in 2018 Leo Raivion with.

The sad news came as a surprise to Kujanpää.

“Yes, it came from behind the tree, although something in me may have been subconsciously expecting this. The strange thing is that that evening I had a strong premonition that something like this could happen. I was sitting in Karkkila in the evening and my eyes fell on the side of a cigarette pack, which read that smoking can cause a heart attack. At that moment, I thought of Antti. And then there was a phone call.”

The founders of Q-teatter Leo Raivio, Antti Raivio and Heikki Kujanpää in 2005.

Soon The Q theater became a success story. Raivio trained actors and wrote and directed a large number of works within a short period of time. Some became cultural events of the time.

“Q-teatteri started from the backlash after Turka’s time,” says Kujanpää. “We had both attended Turka school and wanted to take what was valuable from that baptism of fire, but replace that tense and oppressive worldview with a more tolerant one. Doing it together was really important.”

Area of ​​cleared land wrote plays, among other things The last caravan, Skavaböle’s boys and Valley of Sighs. Also seen as a movie Skavaböle’s boys is based on Raivio’s own youth. It tells about the pain of two brothers after the tragic breakup of the family.

According to Kujanpää, Raivio treated his own wounds at work.

“He dealt with his difficult childhood by doing theatre, directing and writing. Maybe that’s why it was easy to accept my own weaknesses in Antti’s company. He exuded sincerity and a deep understanding of humanity. In addition, he always had the ability to surround the tragic with humor.”

Kujanpää says that they had a division of labor in the theater especially in the early days. Boheem Raivio had a strong vision, Kujanpää took care of the practical matters. For example, 1996 Master and Margarita Raivio arrived in Suomenlinna for training with streaks in his hair after being away for more than a week.

“He had gone to the barbershop to get speed strips. Then the production continued at a rapid pace,” Kujanpää recalls.

His most famous role was Raivio’s Yle Smiling lips– in the sketch show at the end of the 1980s. In it, Aki and Turo play the hokema auts toks toks hokema familiar from Raivio’s childhood.

“I myself was in a bar with him many times when people came to demand a skit performance from him, which must have been stressful for him. However, he was a bit amused by it.”

Aki and Turo became iconic sketch characters with the show Hymyhuulet. Aki was performed by Antti Raivio, Turoa Ville Virtanen.

Raivion for those close to him, watching his plays was often a dive into their own history. Half sister Pirkko Roihu was 8 years old when Antti’s brother was born.

“I had been waiting for a little brother for a really long time, and then I got one. It was wonderful. I took care of him a lot, and somehow we understood each other very well. You could say that intellectually Antti was the man of my dreams even later,” says Roihu.

Then the family fell apart and the brothers were separated from their older sister. The children had to experience their mother’s suicide, which left a mark on everyone.

Roihu understands Raivio’s need to deal with his traumas in art, but does not necessarily believe in the therapeutic effect of the work.

“In my opinion, it did not produce such results as, for example, therapy would have given. They didn’t help him that way.”

Now Roihu remembers her brother as a loving and warm, but sometimes difficult person. At the banquet table, Raivio could make intelligent and even devilishly accurate observations about someone present.

It was both adorable and annoying at the same time.

In later times, Raivio’s alcohol use and mental health problems created challenges for communication. The phone was also often lost, and my brother was not heard from for months.

“He was a very private person and even a hermit at the end,” says Roihu. “What I have missed the most is his intelligence and conversational skills. He was a verbal virtuoso and knew how to reveal a person’s fakeness.”

Area of ​​cleared land himself considered his most important play The last caravan, which was his final work for Theater Academy.

Q theater’s first performance is about Ebon, a failed human prototype before Adam and Eve.

As such a test piece, Raivio said to see himself as well.

