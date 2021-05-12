Dead Actor, director and producer Norman Lloyd, known for his films Alfred Hitchcock and Charlie Chaplin, has died at the age of 106

Norman Lloyd, who started as a child star, had a career spanning nearly a hundred years.

American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd (s. Norman Perlmutter) has died at the age of 106 years. He died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, his son said Michael Lloyd To the Hollywood Reporter.

Norman Lloyd was married Peggy Lloydin with from 1936 until his wife’s death in 2011. They had two children, Michael as well Josie Lloydwho died last year.

Lloyd is known, among other things Alfred Hitchcockin A man of five columns movie (Saboteur, 1942) as a German spy and Charlie Chaplinin From the limelight (1952). Lloyd’s last role was Judd Apatowin directing and Amy Schumerin in a scripted comedy All night (Trainwreck, 2015).

During his career, he starred in a total of more than sixty films and TV series.

Norman Lloyd was born November 8, 1914 in Jersey City, New Jersey. His family was Jewish, and they lived in Brooklyn, New York. The parents paid for the boy’s singing and dancing lessons, and Lloyd started as a child star at various vaudeville events. His career, which began in 1923, spanned nearly a hundred years.

Lloyd initially headed to the theater, and entered as a 17-year-old trainee Eva Le Galliennen To the Civic Reportery Theater in New York. In the mid-1930s Orson Welles and John Houseman according to Lloyd, to the newly founded Mercury Theater, where Lloyd’s first role was in Welles Shakespeareversion Caesar in 1937.

With other members of the Mercury Theater, Lloyd went to Hollywood in 1939 to shoot Joseph Conradin novel-based The heart of darkness (Heart of Darkness) movie. However, due to lack of money, the film was never completed.

A few years later, however, Lloyd returned to Hollywood and began collaborating with Hitchcock. Lloyd also performed the villain as a French director Jean Renoirin The Southerner (1945), and after a few other frog roles, Lloyd became a camera assistant Lewis Milestonen Arch of Triumph in the film (1948).

Wars after that, Lloyd was blacklisted in Hollywood, the entertainment industry, from which, however, Hitchcock rescued him. Hitchcock hired Lloyd as an assistant producer and director for his TV series Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1958). Lloyd continued on the TV side as a producer and director during the 1960s and 70s, doing some small roles in front of the camera. She was a mini-series as an Emma nominee Steambathin as a producer in 1974.

Lloyd starred in television throughout his career, including series Hospital heart rate (St. Elsewhere, 1982-88), The murder came true (Murder, She Wrote), Modern family (Modern Family) mixed Star Trek – the new generation (Star Trek: The Next Generation).

Lloyd returned for a film role in an Oscar In the company of dead poets (Dead Poets Society, 1989), in which he starred in the Academy’s strict principal, Gale Nolan.

Despite his long career and the prestige he received, Norman Lloyd was a name moderately unknown to the general public. In 2007 about him a documentary was made Who Is Norman Lloyd?