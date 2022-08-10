Dead | Actor colleagues remember Vesa-Matti Loir – “Vesku was a warm and careful person”

Actor Aku Hirviniemi remembers Vesa-Matti Loir, who died on Wednesday, as a pioneer and inspiration, but above all as a warm and friendly person.

“When my name starts with A, I think I was first on the list in Vesku’s phone memory. Sometimes I could get messages from Vesku that ‘no need to bring milk in the morning’. After that, a message came saying ‘sorry, you can delete the wrong number,'” says the actor Aku Hirviniemi from his colleague Vesa-Matti from Loirwho died on Wednesday.

Hirviniemi says that Loir was a great role model for his career. Especially Loir’s roles as Uuno Turhapuro and Uncle Nasse and the 1980s and 1990s sketch series Vesku Show were important inspirations for Hirviniemi’s comedy.

In Hirviniemi’s words, Loiri, who was successful as an athlete, musician, actor and comedian, was the first in Finland to show that a person can be considered in several different arenas. Loiri paved the way for the idea that an actor can be believable in both comical and serious roles.

“Hopefully all the words from friends and public figures reached him while he was still here with us.”

Hirviniemi will act in the future Unhangable– in the remake of the movie the role of Lonely Rider, which Loiri played in 1971.

Above all, according to Hirviniemi, Loiri was a warm and friendly person.

“From the very first second that Vesku and I shook hands, I felt like there was nothing to be tense about. It’s as if you’ve always been known,” says Hirviniemi.

Hirviniemi says that their last meeting took place in Seinäjoki, which was presented Monty Python’s Spamalot -in the aftermath of the musical in 2019.

“I had just finished the shows, and we bumped into each other in the same hotel. Vesku had started gigging again after a long break. Like a common man, he was resting in the hotel lobby, and there were a lot of people milling about. It was funny that Vesku called the following week and apologized for not having time to talk longer. This reflects the personality of Vesku as I know it. He was always present and good at listening.”

“He was a very spiritual person. I believe he has already been reborn.”

Loirin longtime friend, actor Vesa Vierikko describes Loir’s influence on the whole world as immense. He says that their last meeting was in the spring after Loiri found out that he was dying.

“We visited Vesku and prepared for the future. It was fun,” says Vierikko.

Vierikko says that Loir talked for a long time about rebirth and the wandering of the soul.

“When he found out his fate, he said that if it’s possible, he’ll mess with our hair. I didn’t bother to say, what’s the point, when I don’t really have any.”

Loiri was significant to Vieriko even before they had met. He says that he already watched as a child, that there was something completely special in Loir compared to other characters that appeared on television.

“Later on, quite a lot of cooperation was also done. It wasn’t any work, it was play and fun, sharing common things and talking. The work was done on the side, which can now be called work,” says Vierikko.

Riitta Väisänen fondly remembers Little boys-film (1986), in which he appeared together with Loir. The film was shot at Väisänen’s cottage.

“Oh that was nice!” Väisänen tells.

Väisänen was also involved in several Uuno films. He remembers how fun it was to watch the Uuno role develop during the making of Loir’s mask. “At first he was quite normal and we talked, but when the mask started to move, he started talking like Turhapuro!”

Väisänen had rather small roles in the Turhapuro films, but they were very important to him.

“Loiri never disrespected me either, even though I’m not an actor.”

Väisänen and Loiri have not been in contact in recent years, but Väisänen remembers her fondly, and also wants to send her condolences to Loiri’s loved ones.

“Vesku was Finland’s most versatile, touching, funniest and most skilled entertainer, who will live forever in our memories,” says Väisänen. “It’s hard to imagine another artist of Vesku’s caliber who is so versatile. From sports to high art and everything in between.”

Väisänen sighs. “There won’t be another Vesku.”

Loirin longtime friend and colleague, actor Hannele Lauri states that he still cannot find words for what happened. He therefore wants to comment only briefly.

“The master and friend is gone. I hope that Vesku is doing well now.”