Dead Actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer, is praised for his exemplary work

Bowel cancer Died at the age of 43 years Chadwick Boseman his departure has shocked his fans and attracted widespread attention.

Boseman has been praised for inspiring the young generation of blacks by his example.

During his short career, Boseman managed to play several iconic black figures, including a baseball player Jackie Robinsonia in the movie 42, James Brownia in the movie Get on Up and a human rights lawyer Thurgood Marshallia in the movie Marshall.

Bosemanista itself became a role model for black youth around the world with the role of Marvel superhero in 2018. Boseman’s T’Challa Black Panther in 2018 is considered a kind of milestone in the history of American cinema.

The film was the first large-budget production by an African-American director starring mostly black Actors. The film was released in 2018, when awareness of the diversity of representations and the importance of role models on the big screen had penetrated widely.

Stan Leen and Jack Kirbyn the cartoon-based T’Challa character is from the fictional African state of Wakanda, a high-tech country. It is Marvel Studios ’first black superhero. The film has been considered a watershed in Hollywood: never before had any fiction starred by racist Americans received such a generous budget and lavish attention.

The film appeared on the crest of the #OscarsSoWhite movement, which criticized the whiteness of the film industry, and became one of the biggest box office magnets of all time.

When giving interviews at the time the film was released, Boseman knew he had serious cancer, but never talked about it in public. She had time for intestinal cancer for four years and received chemotherapy and cancer treatments between scans.

Game of Thrones -supervisor Brian Kirk evaluates In an interview with the Guardianthat the huge success of the Black Panther opened up new possibilities for subsequent productions.

“Before Black Panther, it was challenging to get funding for a film starring a colored actor, unless there was talk About Will Smith or Denzel from Washington. Black Panther changed people’s perceptions of opportunity: it allowed instructors to understand that color didn’t matter. The observation had to be liberating for both us storytellers and the public. ”

Boseman was seen in the role of the Black Panther still in the movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Boseman was also active in the Black Lives Matter movement and campaigned for black presidential candidates. In the actor’s last tweet from August, he poses as a Democratic senator Kamala Harrisin with a presidential candidate Joe Biden has been elected Vice President.

Numerous people have recalled Boseman’s influence on American culture. Former President of the United States Barack Obama says in a tweet appreciate the actor’s courage to serve as a role model for black youth in the shadow of illness.

“Boseman saw from above that he is a blessed person. Young, talented and black: he acted as a hero to those like him, and through it he was in pain. ”

The film was produced by Marvel Studios tweeted Boseman’s legacy will last forever.

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with the Chadwick Boseman family. Your legacy will last forever. Rest in peace.”

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry wrote on twitter Boseman was “an immeasurably talented man who trusted life despite his personal struggles”.

In 2018 Larry Kingin in an interview, Boseman said he hoped for a superpower with which he would be able to stop time. He said he would see himself happily surrounded by his family in 10 years.

Also read:

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43