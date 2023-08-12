Saturday, August 12, 2023
Dead | Actor Antti Raivio has died

August 12, 2023
Dead | Actor Antti Raivio has died

Antti Raivio was, among other things, founding the Q theater in Helsinki.

Actordirector and playwright and dramaturg Antti Raivio has died at the age of 60. The matter is confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat by Raivio’s close circle.

Raivio was known, among other things, for the Hymyhuulet sketch series. The series was shown on Yle in the late 80s.

Raivio was also one of the founders of Q theater, which is a professional theater located in Helsinki.

