Dead Actor and director Risto Aaltonen is dead – The theater actor also played several roles in front of the camera, for example in Uuno Turhapuro

Risto Aaltonen worked at the National Theater for decades.

Actor and instructor Risto Aaltonen has died at the age of 81 years. The death is told by the National Theater, whose news was confirmed by Aaltonen’s relatives.

Aaltonen worked at the National Theater from 1972 to 2004 as an actor and director. Before that, he worked at the Helsinki City Theater. He had studied the field at the Finnish Theater School in 1960–1963.

He himself considered himself, above all, a theater actor. Throughout his long career, he played significant roles from Macbeth to Juhani Niskavuori.

Finns also became acquainted with Aaltonen on television, movies and radio. He was seen in television series, for example Kotikatu, Raid, Hanski and Fire stairs.

Aaltonen made about 40 film roles in his career. He has been seen in films, for example Toy fish gangster (1969), On the road to Emmaus (2001), V2 – Frozen Angel (2007) and in several comedies from the films Vääpeli Körmy to Uuno Turhapuro.

Aaltonen was one Spede Pasasen of credit actors: he was involved in at least seven films produced by Pasanen.

To Helsingin Sanomat in giving In an 80-year-old interview Aaltonen recalled that he never really experienced camera acting.

In his career, Risto Aaltonen also served as chairman of the Finnish Directors’ Association.­

“It was never very rewarding as I didn’t get a decent hint of my characters. Maybe the dissatisfaction was due to the director’s fault, that I expected a vision from the director, ”Aaltonen said.

In his career, Aaltonen also worked a lot as a director. The last directing work at the National Theater was Arthur Millerin Price in the spring of 2004. Aaltonen’s last performance at the National Theater was seen at the Stage Club Hommage à Stadin Arska song evening in 2015.

One of Aaltonen’s favorite experiences in his career was a play Master class. He starred in it more than two hundred times in the 1980s. This was the first directing of the classic play in Finnish.

Aaltonen decided to retire at the age of 65 and moved to Loviisa, where he and his wife maintained an old wooden villa and the lush garden of the house.

Colleagues from the National Theater recall Risto Aalto in the press release as “a gentleman with a sense of humor and a warm gentleman who took his work very seriously”.

The National Theater will hold a mourning flag on Thursday, March 11th.