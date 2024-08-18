Dead | Actor Alain Delon has died

Dead|Delon starred in several classics of European cinema.

News agency AFP reports that the icon of French cinema Alain Delon has died. He was 88 years old.

Born in 1935, Delon starred in several classics of European cinema, such as Rocco and his brother (1960), Tiger cat (1963), L’eclisse (1962) and Hot sun (1960).

He is especially remembered for his roles by Jean-Pierre Melville in directed thrillers Witch hunt (1967), Red circle (1970) and Wolves of the night (1972). The cold, cool insignificance of Delon’s characters in them has inspired countless subsequent films.

Alain Delon’s most famous roles were directed by Jean-Pierre Melville, such as in the picture The Red Circle.

In the 1960s and 1970s Delon was an internationally known sex symbol and his adventures with women were a constant topic of social circles. Delon’s sculpted face and ice blue eyes caused a critic of The New York Times Mahnola Dargisin by outright “rushes of ecstasy.”

“[Delon] is so ridiculously handsome that his best strategy is to keep poker face. He doesn’t even seem to be aware of his appearance, but seems to be acting as if in a dream,” film critic Roger Ebert described Delon’s assassin character In a chase.

Delon slowed down in the 1990s, but continued to act until the 2010s.

Alain Delon played Julius Caesar in the 2008 comedy Asterix at the Olympics.

Filmmakers used Delon’s iconicity in different ways in later decades. Jean-Luc Godard chose him Nouvelle Vague (1990) movie, because the sixty-year-old Delon had the tragedy required by the role. Instead Asterix at the Olympics (2008) comedy, he got to be Julius Caesar himself thanks to his legendary status.

The elderly Delon’s public image was cracked because of his statements. Cannes Film Festival was criticized in 2019 for the palm of honor awarded to Delon, because Delon has, among other things, shown his support for the far-right National Alliance in interviews and admitted to hitting women.

In February of this year, the French police was reported who found more than 70 illegal guns and thousands of cartridges in Delon’s home.

by Alain Delon the death was confirmed to AFP by his children. Delon suffered a stroke in 2019 and had been in poor health since then. In recent years, he said he wished for euthanasia.

The actor’s family has been in the headlines for public feuds, tells BBC. Delon’s children have argued in the French media about the care of their sick father with sharp turns of words.

Monica Vitti (left) and Alain Delon in Michelangelo Antonioni’s film L’eclisse.