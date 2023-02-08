Dead | Aces player legend Arto Heiskanen has died

Aces power forward Arto Heiskanen is dead. Heiskanen had colon cancer. He was 59 years old when he died.

Thing To the People of Satakunta confirmed Brother Pekka Ketola.

“I got the sad news today around 6 p.m. Another great player left far too early,” says Ketola sadly.

Ketola last spoke to Heiskanen on the phone on Tuesday, i.e. only about a day before Heiskanen died.

“Based on that phone call, I would never have believed that such news would be forthcoming today. He sounded in good health and we talked about this and that,” says Ketola.

Ketola remembers Heiskanen first of all as a tough player.

“He was one of the stars of Isomäki. A good-natured player and, above all, a professional.”

Heiskanen arrived in time in Ässi from Savonlinna. He settled down quickly and played in Ässi for a total of nine seasons. Heiskanen also played in the SM league in Luko.

He scored 182+137=319 in 434 SM league matches. In addition, Ässie’s diva season was included, during which Heiskanen scored a wild score of 58+52=110 and the power statistic was +90.