Dead Academician Olli Lehto has died at the age of 95 – made three careers as a mathematician, university rector and non-fiction writer

Academician, mathematician, former rector of the University of Helsinki and non-fiction writer Olli Lehto died on 31 December 2020 at a high age of 95, says the University of Helsinki Communications. He was born in Helsinki on May 30, 1925.

Lehto fought on the front in Syvär, Kannas and Lapland and graduated as a student in the middle of the Continuation War. In the middle of the war years, “math hit me like a tsunami,” he recalled In HS’s 90th anniversary interview in 2015. He defended his doctorate in 1949. Gradually, function theorists developed into an internationally significant researcher of quasi-conformal descriptions and, for example, Teichmüller’s spaces.

“To the extent that mathematics compares to music, both require mystical talent,” he evaluates in an HS interview. New innovations often arose at the moment of awakening, when the subconscious had worked through the problems that seemed unsolved the night before.

Flight worked as a professor at the University of Helsinki from 1961 to 1988 and eventually also as dean, rector and chancellor. He received the title of Academician in 1975.

“When I was principal, my calendar was full from morning to night. It was a busy and interesting time. I wasn’t sick at all, ”Lehto recalled.

Researcher and after the work of the principal, he became a non-fiction writer. After retiring, he wrote his memoir Not a university winner (1999) in which he Osmo Pekosen then According to HS review “Presents himself as an adventurer like Indiana Jones” when collecting butterflies in exotic locations.

In addition, biographies were born Rolf from Nevanlinna, Väisälä brothers, Lorenz and Ernst Lindelöf mixed Lars from Alhfors.

There was something equally rewarding about problem solving as a mathematician and non-fiction writer. “When a mathematician gets a difficult question solved or a historian finds some information in the sources that changes everything, both experience the joy of discovering something new,” Lehto described in an interview with HS.

Even the butterfly hobby was immortalized as a book My world colored by butterflies (2011). The collection, collected in dozens of different countries, has been donated to the Natural History Museum of the University of Helsinki.

