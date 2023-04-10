Dead | Abba’s guitarist Lasse Wellander died at the age of 70

Wellander played guitar in Abba’s studio recordings and tours in the successful years of the 1970s, as well as on the band’s latest album, released in 2021.

Swedish band Abba’s guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at the age of 70. Wellander’s family announced his death on Facebook. Wellander, who had cancer, died on Good Friday surrounded by his loved ones.

Wellander played guitar in Abba’s studio recordings and tours in the successful years of the 1970s, as well as on the band’s latest album, released in 2021.

Wellander’s collaboration with those known from Abba Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus with also extended to other projects, as he was involved in the compositions by Andersson and Ulvaeus Chess– and Kristina from Duvemåla in musicals.

In addition, Wellander played based on the music of Abba Mamma Mia! – on the soundtrack of the film, guitar.