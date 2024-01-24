Dead | Aalto University working life professor Pekka Mattila has died

Born in 1978, Mattila died of a sudden illness.

Aalto University working life professor Pekka Mattila is dead.

Mattila's death is confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat by his ex-husband Hannu Lintu. Mattila's cause of death was a sudden illness.

Born in 1978, Mattila previously worked in finance and marketing communications. Mattila has written several books on management and marketing, among other things. In addition, he acted as an advisor to several companies.

By education, Mattila received a doctorate in political science from the University of Helsinki. In addition to this, he studied at London Business School and New York's Columbia Business School. Mattila also regularly visited European and Asian universities as a teacher.

From his party background, Mattila was a coalition member. He previously served, among other things, as a deputy representative of the coalition in the Helsinki City Council.

Pekka Mattila was also known as a diligent art collector. He told Helsingin Sanomat in the interview in 2015 that he loves art even though he hates buying it. At that time, his art collection included about 350 works.

Mattila's death was reported earlier Over.

