Dead | Aalto University professor and inventor Johan Gullichsen has died at the age of 86

The long-term chairman of the board of A. Ahlström’s family company had a remarkable career as an inventor.

Aalto University professor emeritus of cellulose technology Johan Gullichsen has died, says A. Ahlström Oy on their website. Gullichsen died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Gullichsen, who had a significant career as an inventor, was also a long-term member and chairman of the board of A. Ahlström’s family company.

According to the company’s press release, Gullichsen solved problems related to the quality and environment of the wood processing industry during his life. He is said to have registered more than 60 patents and published more than 180 scientific articles.

He has received awards and honors for his work both in Finland and abroad.

Gullichsen was also an internationally known racing sailor in the 5.5m class. Among other things, he participated in the Tokyo Olympics in 1964 and won silver in the World Championships in Sydney in 2005.

Johan Gullichsen’s parents were art patrons founded by Alvar Aalto’s furniture seller Artekiak Maire Gullichsen and mountain council Harry Gullichsen. The late professor emeritus’ daughter is a textile designer Johanna Gullichsen.