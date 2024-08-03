Dead | A touching social media post from Minna Kaup about Pasi Ikose, who died at the age of 44

Dead|Minna Kauppi wrote beautifully about her former spouse.

Orientation world champion Minna Kauppi touchingly remembered his former spouse, who died on Saturday Pasi from Iko.

Ikonen, 44, died exhausted by the disease in hospice care.

“One important person in my life is gone. I grew up alongside him. With his help, I grew into a top orienteer. He was and always will be a very important part of my own story, even though our paths together ended years ago,” Kauppi wrote in the story section of Instagram.

“In the end, what remained was mutual gratitude for the paths we were able to walk with each other. What remained was also the appreciation for the other person as a person.”

According to Kaup, Ikonen was a good person who was widely liked in the orienteering community.

“Pass if orienteering was love for someone. Pasi was much more of a guide than I was,” Kauppi wrote.

“If the sky is real, Pasi will run along the open rocks there as well without a compass, because compasses are for those of us who can’t always find our way directly.”

Ikonen was the 2001 orienteering world champion, known for not using a compass at all, even at the international summit.

Shop thanked Iko for their years together and sent his deepest condolences to his loved ones.

The engaged couple broke up at the end of 2012. Ikonen suffered from problems with alcohol and mental health during the relationship, but later got a new start in his life, and spoke openly about the past in Kaup’s biography in 2020.

“Pasi’s life always flows in his best small work and in the people” he touched along his journey.

Iko is survived by his common-law partner Maid and their daughter Luna.