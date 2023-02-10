Dead | A Spanish cyclist’s promise died – a sun-dazzled lorry driver ran over

Domínguez competed in her first season in Sopela’s women’s team.

Spanish cyclist promise Estela Domínguez has died at the age of 19, several news sites say, for example the Spanish Marca.

According to Marca, Domínguez was cycling when a truck ran over him. The truck driver did not notice Domínguez because he was blinded by the sun. The accident happened in Salamanca, where Domínguez was studying.

Dominguez competed for the Spanish national team in the Cyclocross World Cup last month. He was considered one of the future names of cycling in the country. She competed her first season in Sopela’s women’s team.

For example, a professional cyclist Alejandro Valverde has offered its condolences over the incident to the Dominguez family.

Father of Estela Dominguez Juan Carlos Domínguez was also a professional cyclist in his career.