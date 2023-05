The deceased was found in the reeds on Tuesday afternoon.

Vantaa A body was found in Korso’s Ankkalamme on Tuesday.

East Uusimaa police says on Twitterthat the deceased is a 40-year-old man.

The police told HS earlier that the deceased was found in the reeds in the afternoon.

The body was found by a stranger.

The police do not suspect a crime in the case, but it is being investigated to find out the cause of death.