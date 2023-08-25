Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died in an accident during training

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died in an accident during training

Tijl De Decker, who died in an accident during training, was 22 years old.

Belgian professional cyclist Tijl De Decker died in an accident during training. His stable Lotto-Dstny tells about it on the social media service X (formerly Twitter). De Decker was 22 years old.

“As a team, our hearts are broken by this news. Sending all our love and thoughts to Tijli’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the stable wrote.

According to news agency AFP, De Decker crashed into the back of the car on Wednesday during a practice run. He was taken to the hospital, where he was operated on and put into a coma.

De Decker had signed his first professional contract with Lotto-Dstny at the beginning of July. The agreement would have entered into force in 2024.

“We remember him as a warm and polite boy” team manager Stéphane Heulot said.

In May, De Decker won the under-23 category of the Paris–Roubaix race.

See also  Woman wins 164,000 euros secret Santa at work

#Dead #22yearold #Belgian #cyclist #died #accident #training

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The “top ten” in the “FIFA” women’s classification

The "top ten" in the "FIFA" women's classification

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result