Dead | A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died in an accident during training

Tijl De Decker, who died in an accident during training, was 22 years old.

Belgian professional cyclist Tijl De Decker died in an accident during training. His stable Lotto-Dstny tells about it on the social media service X (formerly Twitter). De Decker was 22 years old.

“As a team, our hearts are broken by this news. Sending all our love and thoughts to Tijli’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the stable wrote.

According to news agency AFP, De Decker crashed into the back of the car on Wednesday during a practice run. He was taken to the hospital, where he was operated on and put into a coma.

De Decker had signed his first professional contract with Lotto-Dstny at the beginning of July. The agreement would have entered into force in 2024.

“We remember him as a warm and polite boy” team manager Stéphane Heulot said.

In May, De Decker won the under-23 category of the Paris–Roubaix race.