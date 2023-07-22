Dead | A 17-year-old Italian cyclist fell in the race and died from his injuries

Racing cyclist Jacopo Venzo, 17, died on Saturday from injuries he received in an accident that happened on Friday.

Young Italian racing cyclist Jacopo Venzo died from injuries sustained in a race in Austria. He was 17 years old when he died.

The fatal accident happened on Friday during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt race. Venzo fell violently and was seriously injured. After first aid, the competitor was flown to a hospital in Linz, where he died on Saturday.

The European Cycling Union UEC tweeted the sad news.

“There are no words to describe this tragedy,” the tweet read.

Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino, represented by Venzo, said the sad news was overwhelming.

“With tears in our eyes and with broken hearts, we inform you that our youngster Jacopo Venzo is gone from us”, the team commented to the news agency Reuters by.

The team described the Italian cyclist cyclinguptodate– according to the website, as an exceptional boy who would have had a great future both in sports and in life.

To the competition more than 140 cyclists participated. It was supposed to culminate on Sunday, but the race was suspended after the accident.