Dead | 29-year-old top chef Antti Lukkari has died after falling ill on vacation

Lukkari’s death is told by his employer, Björn Frantzén, the owner of the Frantzén restaurant in Stockholm. Lukkari worked as a chef in a restaurant with three Michelin stars.

Finn top chef Antti Lukkari has died at the age of 29, says his employer, the owner of the Frantzén restaurant in Stockholm Björn Frantzén.

Lukkari died suddenly after falling ill on vacation, says Frantzén in an update shared on social media photo service Instagram.

According to Frantzén, Lukkari died despite hospital treatment. However, he does not say the exact cause of Lukkari’s death. On Lukkari’s own Instagram, his last post is marked for the Philippines.

“I am shocked to tell you about the tragic and sudden passing of my dear friend, golf buddy and colleague Antti Lukkari,” Frantzén’s English update reads.

“Antti, thank you very much for all your hard work, dedication, passion and all the laughs during our years together. You will be greatly missed ‘Mr. Finland'”, Frantzén writes.

Lukkari worked as a chef in a restaurant with three Michelin stars.