Dead | 27-year-old actor Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident

Chance Perdomo was especially known for the spin-off series Gen V of the popular series The Boys, in which he played one of the main roles.

27 years old An actor born in Los Angeles but raised in England Chance Perdomo has died in a motorcycle accident. They talk about it, among other things CBS News, Variety and Deadline. According to CBS News, Perdomo died on Saturday.

According to the authorities, no other people were involved in the accident.

The Hollywood Reporter describes that Perdomo's career was just beginning. Perdomo played one of the main roles popular The Boys in the spin-off of the series In Gen V. Gen V garnered rave reviews from critics last year; among others, a British magazine The Guardian gave the series four out of five stars and described it as “exceptional” even in the title. HS culture reporter Arla Kanerva described in a published in October in his article Gen V into a smoothly acted and written series where “penis and splatter have their place”.

In the series, Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a college student with superpowers. The series follows the “super youth” studying at Godolkin, the university of superheroes. Filming for the second season of the series was supposed to start in April, but production has been suspended for the time being due to Perdomo's death, Amazon, which produces the series, informed the media.

Perdomo was also seen, among other things, in the American horror series Sabrina: On the dark side. Children of the early 2000s are familiar with the Sabrina character Sabrina, teenagers from the series. Sabrina: On the dark side – series Perdomo played Sabrina's English wizard cousin Ambrose Spellman.