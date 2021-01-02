Dead 2020 was also a year of farewell – We lost these significant Finnish artists and thinkers in their field

2020 was also a year of loss and remembrance.

Last in many fields of art, 2020 meant goodbye to the most important people in the field.

Sad news was heard from the theater, music and entertainment worlds. The death of a well-known artist always touches – and especially if his work has brought comfort and joy to the audience.

Jörn Donner, 86

Jörn Donner was a writer, film director, and politician — and considered by many to be one of the last Renaissance people in our country on a large scale. He died in Helsinki on January 30 after a long-term lung disease at the age of 86.

Written director of Donner’s Finnish-language publishing house Otava Minna Castrénin According to him, Donner’s role in the Finnish cultural field has been unique.

“He had an incredibly extensive literary production, a wide variety of works. He had read enormously and was also well networked in Finland as well as in the Nordic countries and around the world. He was curious until the end, following world politics and international literature, ”Castrén described to Helsingin Sanomat.

Minna Haapkylä starred in Donner’s last two films Interrogation (2009) and Scar is alive! (2015).

“He was one of the most intelligent and civilized people I have ever met. Working with him was insanely rewarding and rewarding, ”Haapkylä told Helsingin Sanomat at the end of January.

Juha Muje, 69

In February the theater world faced grief news when the actor Juha Muje died of a serious illness in Espoo on February 9, 2020.

In the memoir 12.2. Cherry Moring lists the characteristics of Muje as intelligent speed, the comedian’s elastic ingenuity and the agility of expression

“To the list, I would like to add another trick, reminiscent of the bouncy bouncy bounces. He was also a quarterback in all situations – as well as a storyteller, rogue and scooter, ”Moring writes.

Muje was 69 years old when he died. He worked at the National Theater since 1997 and retired in 2013. His last role at the National Theater was Pirkko Saision and Jussi Tuurnan in the book Black Sarah.

“Juha was a completely unique actor. Perhaps the best word processor that has come to me, ”Saisio recalled his colleague in February. Muje also played a leading role in the musical plays he wrote for the Saisio National Theater Gay! (2011) and Slava (2015).

Ritva Valkama, 87

Size an actor loved by the people Ritva Valkama died in Helsinki on May 8 from a long-term illness. He was 87 years old at the time of his death.

“Ritva Valkama became such a popular and beloved actress because she had something recognizable Finnish. Although he was downright masterful in his work, his essence was full of mundaneness and modesty but also warmth, ”wrote Tuomas Kaseva in a memoir by Helsingin Sanomat.

For decades, Valkama was one of Finland’s most beloved Actors, both in theater and on television. His memorable work included, among other things Neil Hardwickin written by Better late, where Valkama hosted as a couple Pentti Siimes.

Theater Valkama worked the longest at the Helsinki City Theater. He was one of the enduring favorites that premiered in 2002 Quartet actors together with Pentti Siimes (later Antti Litjan), Kyllikki Forssellin and Lasse Pöystin with. The quartet was performed 861 times.

Vexi Salmi, 77

In September the music industry suffered a great loss as a lyricist and producer Vexi Salmi died in Terhokod of a rapidly progressing illness. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

Salmi was one of Finland’s most successful and well-liked lyricists, whose pen produced Finnish texts for an estimated five to eight thousand songs. Well over 3,000 of them were recorded, and many have become the classics of the Finnish people. The most famous lyrics of the Strait are, for example The trump cards of life, I make Christmas in my heart and I look at the blue sky.

Upon receiving the news of death, friends and loved ones remembered Salme as a warm, fair and playful person.

“Great man. I am happy that I have known her, “recalled journalist Markku Veijalainen to a friend In Helsingin Sanomat news.

To Katri Helena Salmi said one of the most famous songs of this career, I look at the blue sky.

“For me, the song was terribly important in its lyrics. That song was like a prayer, ”Katri Helena told Helsingin Sanomat and thanked Vexi Salme for everything she has given to the Finns.

They also died in 2020

The world of entertainment experienced a great loss when the artist Jorma Olavi “Jacket” Ruonansuu died on July 18 at the age of 56. Ruonansuu was known as a comedian, actor and musician and was awarded the Venla Award for Best TV Performer in 2010.

Fisherman, author and environmental philosopher Pentti Linkola died in April at the age of 87.

Journalist, author and media entrepreneur Pekka Hyvärinen (July 20, 1951–10 May 2020) is remembered as the corresponding editor-in-chief of MTV News, the editor-in-chief of Suomen Kuvalehti and the chairman of the Public Speech Council.

Made an impressive international career in rock music Seppo Vesterinen served as manager of Hanoi Rocks, The Rasmus, and HIM, among others. He died in April at the age of 71.